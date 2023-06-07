BJP and Janata Dal cannot tolerate the implementation of our free schemes: DCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: The Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday stated that Whoever is given a single rupee by the government should be accountable and responsible. Beneficiaries must have a Voter ID Card, Bank Account, Aadhaar Card. Money cannot be given to someone else's bank account.

Speaking to media persons at his residence, DCM D K Shivakumar said, The householder should decide who is the owner of the house. We will not interfere in their house matters. Voter ID card, APL, BPL cards contain information about who is in which house.

BJP and Janata Dal cannot tolerate the implementation of this scheme. There is no cure for their jealousy. Those who talk about our scheme should first talk about BJP's job promise. Let 15 lakh be deposited in everyone's account. Why is nobody asking about it? Is it possible to say no to protestors in a democratic system?, says Shivakumar.

When questioned if the tax payers did not vote for him, he said, 'We have decided to help the poor. Tax and GST payers are not asking for this scheme. Many have written to us saying they don't want this scheme. The authorities had given a dimension about the rented tenants in the matter of electricity guarantee. But we have clarified about that.