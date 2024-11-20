BJP workers protest alleged misuse of SC funds, clash with PWD officials

Raichur: Ina dramatic turn of events, BJP workers clashed with Public Works Department (PWD) officials and contractors over alleged misuse of reserved funds meant for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The incident took place near Basava Circle in Manvi taluk of Raichur district, leading to a heated confrontation. The controversy centers around a CC road construction project from Basaveshwar Circle to the municipal office, with an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. The funds for the project were supposed to be allocated for the SC community under reservation guidelines. However, allegations have surfaced that these funds were misappropriated and diverted to other purposes, bypassing the intended beneficiaries.

Despite earlier complaints filed by the BJP local unit, the workers claim that PWD officials ignored their concerns and continued with the work. In response, BJP activists blocked the ongoing construction, protesting the misuse of the reserved funds. The situation escalated when two groups at the protest site began exchanging heated words, which eventually led to a scuffle. Manvi Police Inspector Veerabhadrayya Hirematha arrived at the scene to assess the situation and tried to mediate, but BJP workers remained defiant.

The protesters demanded to know how funds meant for the SC community had been diverted to other parties, and they refused to allow the work to continue until their concerns were addressed. The standoff resulted in tense moments, with police stationed at the site to maintain order. A tight police security arrangement was put in place as the protest continued late into the night.The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Manvi police station, and authorities are investigating the matter.