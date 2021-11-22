BS Yeddyurappa seeks JDS support to BJP candidates in Council polls

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said that he would request JDS leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy to support the BJP candidates in areas where there is no JDS candidate in the upcoming biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council.



Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Yeddyurappa, after attending the Janaswaraj conference organized by the BJP on Sunday, said, "The Congress party is in a strange position of not announcing its candidates yet," he said.

The BJP will field candidates in only 20 of the 25 seats. He is confident of winning at least 15 seats. Already, party leaders have been campaigning for candidates in four teams. Union and State leaders will campaign for candidates in the coming days, BSY said. He said that our government is ready to put in place the constructive suggestions from opposition parties without resorting to mere criticism.

He added, "I will discuss with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the formation of Chikkodi district. I will make a sincere effort to fulfil my earlier promise."

Also, BJP candidate Mahantesh Kavatagimath, BJP Chikkodi district unit president Rajesh Nerli and leader Ravikumar were present.