Chamarajanagar Entrepreneur Varsha Recognized in Mann Ki Baat for Eco-Friendly Initiatives

Chamarajanagar: In the latest episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the commendable work of Varsha, a resident of Ummattur in the district, who is transforming banana pulp into organic fertilizer and crafting various handicrafts from its fiber.

Inspired by Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program two years ago, Varsha, an MTech graduate, established Akriti Eco Friendly Enterprises. The venture focuses on utilizing banana fibers to create decorative and functional handicrafts, diverting waste from banana harvesting. During the Sunday episode, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Varsha's efforts, emphasizing that 'Mann Ki Baat' serves as an inspiration to many. Varsha, showcasing her dedication to nature, has not only developed organic fertilizer from banana pulp but has also generated employment opportunities for others.

Expressing her joy at being recognized by the Prime Minister, Varsha shared, 'I am creating various items from banana pulp that is otherwise discarded as waste after the banana harvest. The 'Mann Ki Baat' program inspired me to undertake this work. I never expected the Prime Minister to acknowledge it. I am thrilled.'

Varsha, an MTech graduate, initiated a small-scale unit a year and a half ago on her farm near Ummattur, collaborating with her husband Srikanthaswamy. The enterprise, which currently employs eight women , gathers banana fiber from the otherwise discarded stalks post-harvest and crafts diverse items like mats, handbags, clocks, and more. These products are made available through online platforms and e-shopping sites. Varsha expressed her satisfaction, stating, 'After years of studying, we started the unit on a small scale. The response from people has been positive. We are delighted to turn waste into valuable resources.'















