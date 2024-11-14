Children’s day celebrations, Karnataka remnisences on Nehru’s contributions

Bengaluru: On this significant occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, it is essential to celebrate his visionary legacy—a legacy that truly laid the foundation for an India steeped in scientific progress and social justice. Nehru’s profound belief in the power of science and knowledge became the cornerstone of our nation-building process, integrating modernity, industrialization, and inclusivity into the core of independent India. For him, Science was not merely a tool for development but an instrument of unity and upliftment.

The Congress party held a Children’s day event at the Bharat Jodo Bhavan behind the KPCC office on Queens Road. Chief Minister S Siddaramiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara and Science and Technology and minor irrigation minister NS Boseraju participated.

Nehru’s conviction in fostering scientific temper went beyond economic aspirations; he envisioned it as the driving force for social justice and equality. Through the establishment of institutions like IITs and IIMs, he planted the seeds that would later flourish into India’s global reputation in education, technology, and innovation. Today, as we see Indian CEOs at the helm of the world’s leading IT companies, we must recognize that this is the result of Nehru Ji’s unwavering belief in building intellectual and infrastructural capital for our future generations.

Nehru approach to scientific temperament wasn’t confined to creating elite institutions; it was rooted in solving real-life challenges faced by the Indian people. He believed in a scientific mindset that could address fundamental issues, promote rational thinking, and foster a united India. His establishment of national laboratories, the Department of Atomic Energy, and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, etc. was a manifestation of his dream of an inclusive and progressive India.

The benefits of cultivating scientific temperament are manifold. First and foremost, it breaks down social and cultural barriers, enabling individuals from different backgrounds to come together and engage in meaningful dialogue. This inclusivity empowers marginalised groups by providing them with the tools and knowledge necessary to advocate for their rights and interests. Furthermore, a scientifically literate population can better navigate complex social issues, leading to the development of inclusive policies that reflect the diverse needs of the community. Ultimately, scientific temperament enhances global understanding and cooperation, fostering a more harmonious world.

As Minister of Science and Technology in the Government of Karnataka, it is my privilege and duty to carry on Nehru‘s legacy. His ideals continue to inspire us as we work to foster a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and scientific inquiry throughout Karnataka and beyond. Resonating with his legacy, our government's goal is to make our programs and policies accessible and available to all under the themes "Ease of Understanding Science," “Science for All, “Science for Sustainable Development,” each of which is meticulously designed to have not merely an economic outlook but rather focus on social inclusion and development through science, said NS Boseraju state minister for science and technology and minor irrigation.

“Our primary objective is to inculcate each and every person from the remotest areas of Karnataka into the mainstream through the power of science. We remain committed to cultivating a scientific approach that uplifts society and forges a united, empowered India. Today, as we honour Nehru Ji, let us also recommit ourselves to the path he illuminated, nurturing his visionary ideas for the betterment of our society and the advancement of our nation” Boseraju said.