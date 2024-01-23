Civic body boasts of 98 lakh eligible voters in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In anticipation of the impending Lok Sabha elections slated for May this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has officially released the final voters’ list following a special summary revision of electoral rolls. BBMP Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, disclosed the comprehensive list on Monday, revealing that Bengaluru boasts a formidable electorate of 98,43,577 individuals. Encouraging citizen participation, Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath emphasised that individuals can conveniently register on the voters’ list through the Election Commission website. Breaking down the demographics, the revised electoral roll showcases 50,78,525 male voters, 47,63,268 female voters, and a nominal count of 1,784 individuals under the ‘Others’ category.

This announcement follows the preliminary draft list, disclosed on October 27 of the previous year, which featured 97,90,499 voters. Remarkably, the recent revision has seen a surge of little over 53,000 additional voters added to the electoral roster. Within the revised list, a noteworthy 1,12,242 individuals emerge as first-time voters, marking a significant influx of fresh voters. The electoral landscape is categorised into four zones: Bengaluru Central, North, South, and Urban.

Breaking down the regional statistics, Bengaluru Urban commands the highest voter count at 37,19,723, trailed by Bengaluru North at 22,09,318, Bengaluru South at 20,56,109, and Bengaluru Central at 18,05,349.

The finalised electoral rolls are now accessible on both the State Election Commission website and the BBMP website, ensuring transparency and accessibility for citizens. Notably, the aforementioned voters have been included in the electoral list up to January 1, 2024.This announcement follows a collaborative effort, with Election Commission officials convening with representatives from various political parties to incorporate their valuable suggestions. In a bid to accommodate necessary changes, the Election Commission of India website allows electors to make modifications, including additions and deletions, until 10 days prior to the culmination of the nomination process.For those whose names are absent from the electoral roll, the Election Commission website provides a user-friendly platform for inclusion, ensuring an inclusive and comprehensive representation of the citizens in the upcoming Lok

Sabha elections.