‘Class Saathi’ becoming the tech enabler of choice for schools 

Bengaluru: TagHive, a Samsung-backed ed-tech firm that launched the Class Saathi solution for in-class and at-home student assessment, is gaining popularity among top private schools across Karnataka. Based on a data-driven approach to learning and assessments, the app has become a tech enabler of choice among top private schools across Bengaluru, Mangalore, Moodabidri (Dakshin Kannada), Udupi, Mysore, Hubli, Chitradurga, and Davangere.

TagHive, founded in 2017 as a product of Samsung C-Lab, introduced a clicker-based classroom response system and an AI-powered self-assessment solution app, called 'Class Saathi' with an aim to bridge the learning gaps through a tech-driven solution that facilitates continuous assessments, consistent performance tracking and data analysis and insights. Its resourcefulness and agility allow for customization to meet the varied needs of both English and regional language assessments and thus become an enabler of choice for students, teachers, and educational institutes seeking to enhance their assessments and performance monitoring capacities.

Speaking about the app and its various offerings, Founder and CEO TagHive, Pankaj Agarwal said, "The Indian education system is now rapidly embracing tech-enabled tools and digital learning, especially after COVID. However, the core idea of assessments remains the same for teachers. We recognize that there is an urgent need for a tech-driven solution that facilitates continuous assessments, consistent performance tracking, and data analysis and insights.."

As the world's first Bluetooth-based clicker solution designed specifically for all K-12 schools, Class Saathi's "Data First" approach ensures greater accountability at all levels, providing student engagement and performance tracking to enhance learning. With easy and instant assessments accessible on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and interactive panels, Class Saathi offers over 30,000 questions on Maths, Science, Social Studies, and English for students of Class 6 to Class 10. As of January 2023, over 7.6 million questions were solved on the app.

Speaking about the experience of the app with their students, Principal, Rotary English School Moodabidri, Thilaka Ananthaveera Jain said, "TagHive's Class Saathi has shown remarkable efficiency as a tool for instant evaluation in the classroom for all subjects. This has helped enhance the student's interest and helped teachers give individual attention to students, thereby boosting the academic outcome. We are glad that we have introduced this in our Institution."

The Principal, Green Valley English School, ICSE Board, Sandesh C said, "Class Saathi's Bluetooth-enabled clickers are a very worthy technological innovation that aids in real-time assessment and fills the gap in learning. It makes the end of a lesson seem fun and encourages children to be more alert in the classroom. It completes the full circle of intervention of technology in education."

Apart from public and private sector schools, TagHive is also actively collaborating with India Inc. to bring tech-driven education to the underprivileged, as part of the corporate CSR initiatives. TagHive currently has 22 registered patents and trademarks and 10 others are pending, most of which are in the tech ambit. The company aims to continue to build technologies that make learning and assessment more efficient with a core focus on the K-12 segment and are confident that its offerings will create a pull factor in the Indian market.