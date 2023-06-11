CM Siddaramaiah launches 'Shakti' Yogana, 18,609 buses for women to travel free

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on sunday inaugurated Shakti Yojana, one of the 5 schemes of the Congress government.

At Vidhana Soudha the program was launched with Naada Gita. Later, the CM gave the first zero ticket to CS Vandita Sharma for free travel (Free Bus Ticket For Women).

Dignitaries like DCM DK Shivakumar, Minister Madhu Bangarappa, Minister KJ George, MLC Hariprasad, Nagaraj Yadav, CM Political Secretary Govind Raju, officers Rakesh Singh, Rajneesh Goyal, BMTC MD Satyavathy, Anbu Kumar were present on the stage.

All women and students will get this facility after 1 pm from Sunday, June 11. Around 18,609 buses are available for free travel. It is estimated that 41.80 lakh women are the beneficiaries of this facility.

Black money was not brought and deposited in our account; We have to campaign against BJP - DK



Black money was neither brought and never deposited in our account. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lashed out against the BJP saying that now we have to start a campaign against them.

Speaking to reporters before participating in the drive for free travel scheme 'Shakti' for women in government buses at Vidhansouda on Sunday, DCM Shivakumar said, "We are in the land of Basavanna. What we Say, is what we do, that is the strength of Congress. Criticisms die, works live on. He said that by criticizing the opposition parties, they will work.

BJP did not bring black money and put it in the account. Income did not double. Jobs were not given to the youth. He joked that we will have to start a campaign against the BJP.

Today is a holy day. True worship of God is to make people happy. I have now come to worship God. He said that he is seeing God in people.