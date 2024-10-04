Complainant of Muda scam appears before ED

Bengaluru: Social worker Snehamayi Krishna who had filed a complaint with the ED on September 27, seeking an investigation against the persons involved in the Muda scam, appeared before Enforcement Department officials on Thursday. The officials who received the complaint had issued a notice to Krishna to come for hearing today.

Speaking to the media, Snehamayi Krishna said, “The ED issued a notice to attend the hearing and asked for documents about me and my family. They asked for property deed, bank account details and income information. According to the investigation of the ED officials, they will first check the documents of the complainant. Therefore, they have called me for the hearing first. I am attending the hearing after submitting the 500 page documents,” he said.

Answering the question of whether there are invisible hands behind the case, “ Even a person from the lower end of the society can fight against the CM. Shouldn’t a middle-class person fight against the CM? It doesn’t matter if there are invisible hands or not. How true or false are the allegations against the CM? If there is any doubt about me, any investigative agency can interrogate me,” he said.

“The Lokayukta officials are already investigating the matter of transfer to CBI. They have started investigating the case right in front of my eyes. However, I have filed an application in the High Court. Our lawyers will argue about the CBI investigation,” he said.