Controversy surrounds Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru: As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated inauguration of Mysuru Dasara festivities, a cloud of controversy has cast a shadow over the event. Startling allegations of illicit demands have marred the otherwise pristine reputation of the renowned Sarod artist Pandit Rajeev Taranath and his team.

A mystery caller, who purports to be a member of the Dasara organising committee, reportedly approached one of Taranath’s associates and requested a ‘commission’ of Rs. 3 lakh in exchange for the artist’s performance.

In response to these allegations, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner has taken swift action by initiating an internal investigation. Valuable information has been solicited from the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, Pandit Rajeev Taranath himself. Law enforcement agencies are actively engaged in identifying and locating the elusive individual who made the request.

The organising committee had already entered into a contractual agreement with the Sarod virtuoso for his participation in the Dasara festivities, including a pre-established remuneration package. However, the situation took a dubious turn when this incident occurred. The caveat, however, was that this extra sum had to be transferred to the unknown caller’s account.

After an in-depth conversation with Taranath, Gayatri K M, the Zilla Panchayat CEO clarified the circumstances surrounding the mysterious call. According to her statement, it appears that the artist had not been contacted by any official from the organising committee. Instead, Taranath mentioned that an unidentified individual had communicated with one of his associates, who subsequently relayed the message.

Authorities are actively tracking the mobile number in question in an effort to uncover the caller’s identity, with the intention of pursuing legal action against them.

The Mysuru Dasara festivities, slated to commence on October 15, will be inaugurated by renowned music director Hamsalekha. The inauguration is expected to draw the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other prominent cabinet ministers.

A multitude of events has been meticulously planned as part of the Dasara celebrations, culminating in the world-famous Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami. Despite the controversy, the grandeur and significance of the event remain undiminished, as Mysuru Dasara continues to be a symbol of cultural richness and heritage.