Darshan has not followed interim bail guidelines, Govt tells HC

Bengaluru: Kannada superstar Darshan, who is out on medical bail in the fan murder case, has not adhered to the guidelines dictated to him during the granting of bail, the Karnataka High Court was told on Thursday.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna Kumar made the submission while the High Court took up the petition seeking regular bail for the actor in the sensational fan murder case.

He further said that the copy of the latest medical report had not been submitted to him.

The bail is granted on medical grounds for six weeks. However, the date of surgery is not conveyed yet.

Darshan’s counsel C.V. Nagesh then submitted the latest medical report of the actor to the court. The copy was also provided to the SPP. Meanwhile, the police submitted an additional charge sheet to the court in the case.

The court asked the SPP to submit his response after studying the medical report and adjourned the matter to November 26. Darshan was granted bail on medical grounds three weeks ago and he had not undergone surgery, according to sources. The police department is all set to approach the Supreme Court questioning the medical bail granted to Darshan in the High Court.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor having a relationship with Pavithra Gowda despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of ‘royal treatment’ for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection.

The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4 in the fan murder case. Darshan was released from prison on October 30, after 131 days behind bars, after the Karnataka High Court granted him conditional bail on medical grounds for six weeks. The actor is admitted to the BGS Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru and is being treated for severe back pain. However, he had not undergone surgery yet, according to sources.

In the bail hearing in the high court, counsel for Darshan had stated that if the actor does not undergo surgery, there is a possibility of him getting a stroke.