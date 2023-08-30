DCM DK Shivakumar condoles death of BBMP Chief Engineer Shivakumar

Live
DCM DK Shivakumar has condoled the death of BBMP Chief Engineer Shivakumar who was undergoing treatment in the hospital after the BBMP Quality Testing Laboratory fire.
Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar has condoled the death of BBMP Chief Engineer Shivakumar who was undergoing treatment in the hospital after the BBMP Quality Testing Laboratory fire.
"Sad to hear the news of Chief Engineer Shivakumar's demise. A few days ago I visited the hospital and inquired about his health. Although the doctors gave good treatment, his condition was alarming. We prayed for his recovery. Our prayers did not bear fruit, said DCM Shivakumar.
Losing his life in this accident at such a young age is heartbreaking. May Shivakumar's soul rest in peace. I pray to God to give strength to his family members and friends to bear the pain of his sad demise," said DK Shivakumar in his condolence message.
