Defeated, faction-ridden BJP, sections of media maligning govt: Cong

Bengaluru: The Congress party, commenting on the rumours of leadership change in Karnataka and the New Delhi visit of its leaders, hit back at the BJP on Friday and stated that a “defeated, faction-ridden BJP and sections of media are running a malicious campaign against the Karnataka government.”

Party General Secretary and Karnataka Congress Incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala, taking to X on Friday stated, “Had a discussion with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and they agreed that a decisively defeated and faction-ridden Karnataka BJP, alongwith a section of the media, are designedly running a maligning campaign against Karnataka and its Congress Government.”

“The sole idea is to undermine the stellar achievements and 5 Congress Govt Guarantees, which have become an outstanding model of inclusive development and distributive justice,” Surjewala stated in his post. “The needless statements of some Congress leaders and MLAs have also added to the speculation. INC has sternly warned them from making any public statements on the issue of leadership or falling for the agenda being propagated by vested interests,” he said.

“The opinion of various party functionaries has been taken note of by the leadership,” he concluded.