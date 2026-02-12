Gurugram CEO says US rejected visa over 'weak ties to India'







A Gurugram-based CEO is alleging that his US visa application was unfairly rejected due to perceived 'weak ties to India,' sparking debate over US visa evaluation processes and criteria for Indian professionals.

Jasveer Singh shared an image that appears to be an official letter from the United States embassy in New Delhi.

Singh criticized the US Embassy's evaluation process and definition of intent on social media.

The rejection letter cited Singh's inability to demonstrate activities consistent with a non-immigrant visa and strong ties to his home country.

CEO Jasveer Singh posted on X that despite running a company in India, employing a local workforce, paying taxes, and building his entire professional life in the country over the past 13 years, it was still deemed "not enough proof that I'll return to India."

"I'm more committed to India than your process is to logic. Mr @USAmbIndia and team, if this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better. They check social media too now. A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved," Singh wrote in his post.