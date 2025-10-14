Deshpande mocks Cong govt’s guarantee schemes; CM seeks clarification

Karwar: SeniorCongress leader and veteran MLA R.V. Deshpande took a sarcastic dig at his own party’s much-publicized guarantee schemes, saying that if he were the Chief Minister, he would not have implemented such populist programs. Speaking at an event in Dandeli, the Haliyal MLA humorously commented on the government’s welfare initiatives, triggering loud laughter from the audience.

“Our Congress government has launched too many guarantee schemes in the name of helping the poor. Women are given ₹2,000 each month, and with the free bus scheme, every KSRTC bus is now filled with women. Wherever you see — in buses or temples — there are only women. These days, it’s hard to find even four men traveling in a government bus,” Deshpande quipped, prompting laughter from those present.

Taking the jibe further, Deshpande mocked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s spree of welfare programs, saying, “These are all Siddaramaiah’s creations — Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, and Anna Bhagya schemes. Under Anna Bhagya, 10 kg of rice is given free, and now instead of the extra 5 kg rice, they are planning to give Indira food kits containing items like toor dal and groceries. People are selling those kits in the market!” he said with a smirk.

Deshpande’s remarks caused a wave of laughter among the attendees, as he continued, “I myself don’t know what all Siddaramaiah is doing. We are very close to him, but still, even we don’t understand his plans.”

MLA R.V. Deshpande received a call from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking clarification. According to sources, Deshpande will travel from Hubballi to Bengaluru tonight at 8 PM to meet the CM, with the discussion expected either tonight or tomorrow.

Clarifying his position through a media release, Deshpande stated, “My remarks were misunderstood. In the Dandeli meeting, I did not speak against the guarantee schemes. On the contrary, I have praised the state government’s initiatives. I acknowledged that experienced leaders like Siddaramaiah have introduced these welfare programs for the benefit of the poor, which reflects their capability.”

He further emphasized, “My comments were never intended to criticize the schemes or the CM’s people-centric governance. I did not imply that the guarantee schemes have caused financial strain to the government. It is unfortunate that my words were misinterpreted.” The call from the CM underscores the sensitivity of statements made by party legislators, particularly on high-visibility programs like the guarantee schemes, which have been highlighted as a cornerstone of the government’s welfare agenda.

Deshpande’s clarification is seen as an effort to maintain party unity and avoid any political friction ahead of ongoing discussions within the Congress regarding welfare policies and their implementation.