Disciplinary action against ministers, MLAs if they talk about internal matters of party, government in public: Randeep Singh Surjewala warns

Bengaluru: "No leader of the Congress party can speak publicly about the organization, power and government of the party. "Strict action will be taken against anyone who speaks outside the party's discipline," AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala warned ministers and party legislators sternly.

AICC General Secretaries KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting at the KPCC office on Queen's Road and held a long discussion on the upcoming Lok Sabha election candidate selection process, corporation-board appointment and party leaders' statements on Wednesday.

Speaking at the media conference after the meeting, Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The MLAs of the party should focus on giving advice and thinking about development related to their constituencies and districts and policies that will benefit the people of the state. Ministers should focus on their departments and districts in charge. Other issues including power sharing cannot be discussed in public. Talking like that is a violation of party discipline.

The party will not tolerate indiscipline. Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates discipline in the party. Whip should be enforced if necessary. Your voice has a chance in the party. You should discuss your complaints, suggestions, opinions with the Chief Minister, Party President or me in the party forum and not in public.

In a long meeting held today, preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed. Karnataka state is the focus of the Congress party's strategy in the Lok Sabha elections. We are confident that the people of the state will elect more than 20 MPs in the parliamentary elections. The Chief Minister and the President have assured us that we will work hard to win more than 25 seats.

The Congress government has successfully implemented guarantee schemes and people are happy. Thus, we are certain to win the Lok Sabha elections. Today is Karnataka Rajyotsava day, I wish all Kannadigas on this holy day. Let us move this state together on the path of development.

In the next 15 days, the names of potential candidates of the party for the parliamentary elections will be informed. We have asked to hold meetings at the local level in this regard.

We will continuously review the guarantee schemes to ensure effective implementation of the Congress guarantee schemes at the grassroots level and deliver them to the people. Wherever there is a problem in the implementation of these projects, the concerned ministers will solve the problem.

The appointment of corporate boards was discussed today. Four or five more rounds of discussion are to be held on this matter. At present I have been entrusted with the responsibility of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, and immediately after the elections are over on the 17th of this month, I will come to Karnataka and complete the process of appointing the board.”

He replied to a question about party organization change, "Discussions are going on regarding this issue. This issue will be brought to the notice of AICC President. Many of the incumbents are MLAs and Ministers. He should be released from organizational responsibility. "We are thinking of giving the responsibility of the organization to the youth and newcomers," he said.