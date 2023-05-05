DKS seeks blessings from Lord Anjaneya

Mysuru: After facing heavy flak for comparing Bajrang Dal to the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), the Congress has gone on damage control mode. Earlier, a senior Congress leader tried to control the uprising among Hindu groups by issuing a statement against the proposal of banning Bajrang Dal that was mentioned in the manifesto.

On Thursday, DK Shivakumar, the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), paid a visit to the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru and sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya.

After visiting the temple, Shivakumar shared a picture on Twitter of himself bowing before Lord Hanuman, along with a caption that read: “After seeking the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari, I performed puja to Lord Hanuman. Hanuman signifies power and peace.”

When speaking to the media afterwards, he made a promise that if his party is elected to power in Karnataka, he will construct Hanuman temples in every Taluka of the state.

Earlier, in Mangalore, in an effort to mitigate further damage the party suffered due to the manifesto pointer on Ban on Bajrang Dal, a prominent Congress party member, M Veerappa Moily, are already attempting to do damage control. He said in a press briefing, “I can tell you as a leader. We have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal.”

During his media interaction, he shared that if the Congress party wins the election, they will construct Anjaneya temples throughout the state. He stated, “We will create a dedicated board to oversee the preservation and development of Anjanadri Hill. Our party will also focus on constructing new Anjaneya temples in different areas of the state, as we are committed to upholding Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage.” Moreover, he said that they will organize programs targeted towards educating the youth about the principles and values exemplified by Lord Anjaneya. “These programs will help spread knowledge and understanding of Lord Anjaneya’s significance,” he added.