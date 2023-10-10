Dy Lokayukta expresses concern about conditions of hostels after inspection

Koppala: The deputy Lokayukta K. N Phanindra on Sunday inspected various department hostels in the city . During these inspections, he engaged with hostel officials, wardens, cooks, and students to gain insights into the living conditions and facilities provided.

Lokayukta expressed anguish about the condition of post-matric girls’ hostel of the BCM department located near Dollars Colony. He meticulously inspected the kitchen, food storage area, student dormitories, and held discussions with the residents. Students expressed their concerns about inadequate drinking water supply and overcrowded living conditions, highlighting the difficulties they face due to the limited space. They also voiced their desire for access to competitive books within the hostel.

Some students raised concerns about unresponsive cooks, laundry issues, and insufficient facilities. The Deputy Lokayukta expressed his dissatisfaction with the sanitation conditions around the hostel premises. To address the water supply problem, the Deputy Lokayukta suggested to the Municipal Commissioner that an additional pipeline should be laid for the BCM dormitory, ensuring an adequate drinking water supply.

The deputy Lokayukta visited the Government Post-Matric Boys’ Hostel of the Social Welfare Department on Kinnal Road. During the visit, students presented a list of grievances, including a lack of proper bedding, absence of hot water for bathing, and subpar food quality. They noted that no official visits had occurred in the hostel for the past two years. The Deputy Lokayukta expressed his concern regarding the duties assigned to sub Lokayuktas, emphasizing the need for a change in the system to ensure better oversight. He also cautioned the deputy director of the social welfare department about the importance of maintaining food quality in the hostels.

In response to the issues raised during the inspections, deputy Lokayukta discussed the matter with deputy commissioner Nalin Atul and ZP CEO Rahul Ratnam Pandey, urging them to report the concerns to the relevant authorities for prompt resolution. He stressed the necessity of addressing and rectifying all identified shortcomings without delay.

He emphasised the importance of officials at district and taluk levels regularly visiting hostels operated by the Social Welfare Department, BCM, and minorities welfare department to monitor their conditions effectively. In an inspirational message to the students, the Lokayukta encouraged them to focus on their studies, seek employment opportunities, and contribute positively to society. He underscored the significance of leading honest lives and refraining from engaging in bribery.

Ganapati Patila, Municipal Commissioner, assured the Lokayukta that they would consider the students’ request and incorporate the provision of competitive books into their scheme to benefit the hostel inmates.