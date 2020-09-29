Eminent critic and writer Dr GS Amur no more
Veteran critic and versatile writer Dr GS Amur died here on Monday due to age-related ailments, family sources said.
He was 95 and the end came at his residence, they said.
The literateur, known for his proficiency in both Kannada and English, was a recipient of several prestigious honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, Rajyotsava Award and Bharatiya Bhasha Award.
His much-acclaimed books in Kannada include 'Are Kannada Kadambariya Belavanige', 'Arthaloka', 'Vyavasaya' and 'Kaadambariya Swaroopa'.
Amur's English works included 'Forbidden Fruit, Views on Indo-Anglian Fiction' and 'Colonial Consciousness in Commonwealth Literature'.
In his condolence message, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Amur got his doctorate for his thesis on 'The Concept of Comedy: A Re-statement".
"Amur had equal command over English and Kannada. He was the leading figure in critiquing the modern Kannada literature," he said. PTI