Eminent jurist Rama Jois passes away

Bengaluru: Eminent jurist and former Governor of Bihar and Jharkhand, Justice (Retd) M Rama Jois, passed away here on Tuesday. He was 89, and is survived by wife, son and daughter. Jois, also a noted writer and historian, was not keeping well due to old age-related ailments and suffered a cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Mandagadde Rama Jois, who was born in Shivamogga district, had also served as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was also a former Rajya Sabha member.

In his condolence message, BJP president J P Nadda said Jois served selflessly for the nation and left his deep imprint on Judiciary, Executive and legislative fields.

"He made a lasting contribution to Indian judiciary. His efforts in restoring democracy during the 1975 emergency will always be remembered," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said his book 'The Legal and Constitutional History of India' is a treatise.

His 'Dharma: the Global Ethic' is a classic. "A great mind," she said. "He was a legal luminary whose thoughts were reflected well in his books on law and constitution," Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said. He recalled that Jois was imprisoned during the Emergency in 1975-1977. He was lodged in Bengaluru prison along with BJP stalwarts late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani, among others. "His monumental works on Ancient Indian Law and Statecraft will remain a treasure of knowledge forever," Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K, said. PTI