Erstwhile royal scion Yaduveer wins from palace city

Mysuru: The Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency witnessed erstwhile royal scion , BJP candidate Yaduveer Wodeyar with a staggering 1,39,262 vote margin over Congress candidate M. Laxman.

This victory marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region, as the royal family takes the reins of power democratically.

Yaduveer’s win has transcended caste calculations, as he secured a massive 7,95,503 votes, showcasing the overwhelming support he garnered from the constituents.

Meanwhile, Laxman, despite the backing of the Congress party, faced a crushing defeat with 6,56,241 votes.

The victory of Yaduveer has sparked celebration among his supporters, with social media buzzing with discussions about the new MP. A nameplate bearing his name has been created, with over 80,000 leads, symbolizing the anticipation and excitement surrounding his new role. The nameplate was even worshiped at the revered Chamundeshwari temple in Mysore.

Throughout the election campaign, both candidates captivated voters with grand road shows featuring their supporters.

BJP state unit president B. Y. Vijayendra rallied for Yaduveer Wodeyar, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned tirelessly for the Congress candidate Laxman.

However, in the end, it was Yaduveer who emerged victorious, signalling a new era for the Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency.