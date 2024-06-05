Live
- Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi after election results
- Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US
- Nourish Your Skin Naturally: 5 Ayurvedic Tips for Dry Skin
- Should You Drink Sugarcane Juice in Summer? Benefits and Side Effects
- Odisha awaits new BJP CM
- Porsche case: Minor accused's remand to juvenile home extended by a week
- Dutch PM calls PM Modi, congratulates on election victory
- Parties should settle their cases through Lok Adalat
- BRS MLA s face significant set bac
- AYUSH Deputy Director Hemalatha met the Collector to organize Pancha Karma
Just In
Erstwhile royal scion Yaduveer wins from palace city
The Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency witnessed erstwhile royal scion , BJP candidate Yaduveer Wodeyar with a staggering 1,39,262 vote margin over Congress candidate M. Laxman.
Mysuru: The Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency witnessed erstwhile royal scion , BJP candidate Yaduveer Wodeyar with a staggering 1,39,262 vote margin over Congress candidate M. Laxman.
This victory marks a significant shift in the political landscape of the region, as the royal family takes the reins of power democratically.
Yaduveer’s win has transcended caste calculations, as he secured a massive 7,95,503 votes, showcasing the overwhelming support he garnered from the constituents.
Meanwhile, Laxman, despite the backing of the Congress party, faced a crushing defeat with 6,56,241 votes.
The victory of Yaduveer has sparked celebration among his supporters, with social media buzzing with discussions about the new MP. A nameplate bearing his name has been created, with over 80,000 leads, symbolizing the anticipation and excitement surrounding his new role. The nameplate was even worshiped at the revered Chamundeshwari temple in Mysore.
Throughout the election campaign, both candidates captivated voters with grand road shows featuring their supporters.
BJP state unit president B. Y. Vijayendra rallied for Yaduveer Wodeyar, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned tirelessly for the Congress candidate Laxman.
However, in the end, it was Yaduveer who emerged victorious, signalling a new era for the Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency.