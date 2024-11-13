Fan's murder: I have consented for appeal in SC against bail to Darshan, says K’taka Home Min

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that he has consented to filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against granting of bail to Darshan in the sensational murder case involving the Kannada superstar's fan.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Home Minister Parameshwara stated, “The police have sought permission with the Home Department for making an appeal to the Supreme Court questioning Darshan’s bail on medical grounds.”

“The Secretary of the Home Department will take a call on making an appeal in the Apex court,” he stated.

When asked whether the permission is being delayed for making an appeal, Parameshwara stated that there is no delay in making the decision to file an appeal petition.

“I have also conveyed to the Secretary of the Home department that if they want to make an appeal with the higher court in Darshan’s case they can go ahead,” he stated.

“The procedures can’t be overlooked in these cases. The Law and Home departments will have to make a decision,” he stated.

Kannada actor Darshan, who was jailed for 131 days, was released from prison on October 30 after the Karnataka High Court granted him conditional bail on medical grounds for six weeks in connection with the fan murder case.

The Bench stated that availing medical treatment is the right of an undertrial and granted the interim bail to get treatment for severe back pain.

As per the submission of the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar, the Bench has directed the seizure of the actor's passport.

It was submitted that Darshan is facing severe back pain and the disc between L5 and S1 has bulged.

It was submitted to the court that he was facing a medical emergency. Darshan has been undergoing treatment in this regard since 2022-23 and the court was given all records. The High Court bench has allowed Darshan to get the treatment at his choice of hospital. He has also been asked to submit the details and report of the medical treatment he is undergoing within seven days.

Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others were arrested on June 11 on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy had allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda as he was miffed with the actor for his relationship with Pavithra Gowda despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of 'royal treatment' for him at the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He is facing three FIRs in this connection. The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4 in the fan murder case.