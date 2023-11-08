Former CM HD Kumaraswamy and JDS MLAs Visit Hasanamba Temple in Show of Unity

Hassan: In the midst of mounting concerns and allegations regarding the Congress party's attempts to court JDS MLAs, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy orchestrated a symbolic display of unity. On Wednesday, he led 18 out of the party's 19 MLAs to the renowned Hasanamba temple. Notably, Gurmitkal MLA Sharangowda Kandakur, who had previously expressed opposition to the alliance with the BJP, was conspicuously absent from this gathering.

Speculations have been circulating suggesting that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother, MP DK Suresh, are actively engaging with both BJP and JDS MLAs to secure victory for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In light of these developments, JDS MLAs have banded together to affirm their unity and commitment to their party.

Furthermore, JDS Legislature Party Leader HD Kumaraswamy conducted a distinct meeting with all the MLAs on Tuesday night to address personal concerns and grievances. It has been reported that Kumaraswamy endeavored to reconcile with some MLAs who were disheartened by the alliance with the BJP.

Addressing reporters at a resort in Hassan, Kumaraswamy asserted his intention to engage in a dialogue with Sharangowda Kandakur to resolve any lingering issues. He dispelled rumors that some JDS MLAs were considering joining the Congress and confirmed that the meeting aimed to clarify such matters while addressing various concerns. Kumaraswamy expressed a strong familial bond with Kandakur and assured that they would engage in a dialogue to amicably address any differences.

last week the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also gathered with 15 ministers for a breakfast meeting, where he proposed the idea of attracting around 50 leaders, including BJP and JD(S) MLAs, in preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Deputy Chief Minister has repeatedly indicated that several more leaders are aligning with the Congress. Some media outlets have reported that the Congress is grappling with challenges in maintaining the cohesion of its MLAs. Kumaraswamy acknowledged the speculation that some of them may be in contact with BJP leaders.

Furthermore, Kumaraswamy took the opportunity to criticize the Congress-led government, accusing it of being embroiled in corruption related to officer transfers throughout the state. Responding to the situation, Gurmitkal MLA Sharangowda Kandakur expressed his dissatisfaction with the alliance with the BJP. He confirmed his intention to propose his grievances within the party platform and emphasized that he has not been approached by the Congress, adding that he questions the necessity of his induction into the party.

The political landscape in Karnataka continues to evolve as parties navigate alliances and shifting loyalties.