Live
- Stress a major cause of digestive problems : Experts
- Govt has failed to protect Law & Order: Basavaraj Bommai
- Honorable Deve Gowda, if your son repeatedly announces party dissolution and political retirement, where should the activists go?: DCM DK Shivakumar question
- AI can help in improving success rate of IVF treatment, say doctors
- Nandamuri Balakrishna and wife takes part in Satyagraha Deeksha ay NTR Bhavan
- Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Songs, Movies, and Actors That Remind Us of Mahatma Gandhi!
- Eradicate sense of animosity, says Haryana Guv on Gandhi Jayanti
- Infant formula, fizzy drinks in babies may raise early obesity risk
- Sampu becomes kingmaker in ‘Martin Luther King’ teaser
- Government approves extension in central deputation tenure of UIDAI CEO Amit Agrawal
Just In
Gandhi is the only Mahatma and Father of the Nation: Siddaramaiah
Gandhi is the only Mahatma and ‘Father of the Nation’, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday and added that the Mahatma reached every nook and corner of the world with just the mantra of non-violence.
Bengaluru: Gandhi is the only Mahatma and ‘Father of the Nation’, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday and added that the Mahatma reached every nook and corner of the world with just the mantra of non-violence.
“He reached out to people through the simplicity of his life, without any propaganda material or technology,” said Siddaramaiah after inaugurating the Gandhi Jayanti programme held at Gandhi Bhavan.
The programme was held in association with the Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other departments.
“Once when Mahatma Gandhi was travelling in a third-class compartment on a train, a fellow passenger asked him, ‘Why are you travelling in the third-class seat? To this, Mahatma Gandhi replied, ‘There is no fourth class compartment in the train. If there was, I would have travelled there. As it's not available I am travelling in the third class,’" the Chief Minister cited this incident as an example of the simplicity of Mahatma Gandhi.
“Mahatma Gandhi's aspirations are included in the programs formulated by our government. As per Gandhi's aspiration, the aim of our government is to provide life opportunities to the last person,” he said.
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil and others were present on the occasion.