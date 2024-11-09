‘Have donated 25 acres for schools in Kanakapura, what has Gowda family done: DKS

Channapatna: Stating that he has generously donated 25 acres of land for schools in Kanakapura, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday questioned Deve Gowda family on its generosity and philanthropy.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Channapatna, he said, “In order to improve the quality of education in my constituency, I have donated 25 acres of land in three different places in Kanakapura. Has the Deve Gowda family donated even one gunta of land in Hassan, Ramanagara or Channapatna?” He was replying to Deve Gowda’s allegation that DK Shivakumar asked for money to give land to a school.

“During a campaign rally, Deve Gowda alleged that DK brothers have taken over lands and are asking for money for the land. Ask your relatives if you have any in Kanakapura, they will tell you how much land we have donated to schools,” he challenged.

What is Kumaraswamy’s contribution to Channapatna?

“Yogeshwar is developing Bisilamma temple at a cost of Rs 4-5 crore. He has developed Mahadeshwara temple. Has Kumaraswamy developed even a single temple in Ramanagara or Channapatna? Has he given even a single drinking water unit? Kumaraswamy may give Rs 2000-3000 per vote during elections, but the Congress party has given life to crores of people through its guarantee schemes,” he said.

“Recently, Deve Gowda said that he will live on till he anoints his grandson. He may anoint him, but what will happen to the hardworking party workers of JDS? Has Kumaraswamy given power to any party worker of this constituency?” he questioned.

“The people of Kanakapura have elected me for 8 consecutive times. In the last election, I did not even campaign in the constituency after submitting my nomination. But the people of Kanakapura elected me with a huge margin of 1.23 lakh votes. They do so because I listen to their problems and I attend to their problems. While Kumaraswamy abandoned Channapatna to become an MP. Nikhil has no connect with the constituency,” he said.

‘Ready to give land if Kumaraswamy wants to set up industries’

“Kumaraswamy copied our job fair concept and did one in Mandya. Why did he not do the same in Ramanagara and Channapatna. He has alleged that DK Shivakumar is not giving lands for setting up industries. It is six months since he became Industries minister in the Centre but he has not even said once that he will set up industries here. We are ready to give 200-300 acres of land if he is willing to set up industries here,” he said.

“Devaraj Urs gave farms to the tiller, Veerendra Patil implemented Indira Gandhi’s old age pension, housing and bagar hukum, Bangarappa gave free electricity to farmers and Siddaramaiah gave Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya and guarantee schemes. What did Kumaraswamy and Bommai give when they were CMs,” he questioned.

“Yogeshwar was smart enough to leave BJP and join Congress because he realised that development of the constituency was possible only with Congress government. I set up power stations at 10 places and gave transformers when I was the Energy minister. Whey did these things not happen during Kumaraswamy’s time,” he asked.

“Why did Kumaraswamy lose in Ramanagara? Had his father and mother worked for the constituency, he would not have lost the election. Voters have self-respect and they don’t accept leaders who come once in five years,” he added.