High Court gave two weeks time to fill vacant police authority positions to state

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has taken a decisive step in addressing the long-standing issue of vacant positions in the Karnataka Police Authority by setting a two-week deadline for their appointment. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prasanna Balachandra Varale and Justice MGS Kamal, passed the order after hearing a petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwa.

The vacant positions of the chairman and members of the Karnataka Police Authority (KPA)have remained unfilled for several months, leading to a hindrance in the authority's legislative functions. The court observed that complaints received by the authority have remained unattended due to the absence of a proper board, prompting the petitioner's plea for immediate appointments.

The court also noted that the government's lawyer had requested additional time to complete the appointment process, and a "last chance" was granted earlier. However, considering the urgency of the matter, the bench agreed to extend the deadline by two weeks, emphasizing that this would be the final extension. If the appointment process is not completed within the given time frame or if the process continues to be pending, the Deputy Chief Secretary of the Home Department will be required to appear in person and provide an explanation to the court.

It was disclosed during the hearing that the position of the President had remained vacant since August 11, 2022, while one member seat has been unfilled since May 8, 2020, and another member seat since December 28, 2022. The court expressed its concern over the authority's inability to function optimally due to the absence of crucial positions.