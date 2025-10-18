Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Launches ‘Halal-Free Diwali’ Campaign

Mangaluru, Oct. 18: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has launched a nationwide campaign titled “Halal-Free Diwali”, urging citizens to reject products bearing halal certification. The organisation claimed that the halal certification system poses a threat to India’s secular framework and called upon the government to ban it.

According to the HJS, what began as a certification system limited to meat products has now expanded to include everyday commodities such as sugar, flour, oil, cosmetics and even medicines. “When India already has official regulatory agencies like FSSAI and FDA, there is no need for an additional religious certification system,” the Samiti stated.

The organisation raised three key objections:

Imposition on Majority: It argued that the 85% Hindu population is being compelled to consume products certified for only 15% of Muslims.

Economic Misuse: The Samiti expressed concern that revenue from halal certification could be misused by forces hostile to national security.

‘Halal Jihad’: It described the certification as a form of “global economic warfare,” calling it “Halal Jihad” that must be resisted to protect India’s economy.

HJS members appealed to citizens and business establishments to stop selling halal-certified products in malls and markets, and to support the vision of a “Halal-Free Bharat.”

A memorandum seeking a nationwide ban on the alleged illegal halal certification system was submitted to the Central and State governments through Dakshina Kannada Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju K.

Those present included advocates Thirthesh and Eshwar Kottari; Surendra Jappinamogaru of Hindu Seva Samiti; Yogesh Jappinamogaru; Lohith K. Suvarna of Hindu Mahasabha; Lokesh Ullal; Dinakar Poojary of Narayana Guru Seva Samiti, Bajal; social activist Umesh Rao; Shekhar Kottari; Rajendra and Vidya Pejavar; Jayaprakash Poojary; and Pavitra Kudva of HJS.