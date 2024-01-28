Janardhana Reddy showers praise on PM amid buzz of his return to BJP

KoppalKoppal: Mining baron-turned-politician Gali Janardhana Reddy showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function organised in Gangavathi town in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Saturday.

The statements assume importance amid speculations that Reddy may return to BJP.

“Modi must be congratulated for getting the statue of Lord Ram installed in the Pran Pratishtha event at Ayodhya in a way that the whole world appreciated him,” he said.

Sources in BJP stated that it is being contemplated to pull Reddy back into the party fold who had floated his own Kalyan Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) party. Though he could win only his seat, he had delivered a blow to the BJP in the Kalyana-Karnataka region districts.

More than his capacity and resourcefulness, the BJP is worried over his ability to spoil the chances of winning of party candidates. In that situation, the Congress will take the advantage.

To avoid this, BJP leadership is mulling to take him back to the party fold.

Reddy had played an important role in bringing the BJP to power in 2008 through ‘Operation Lotus’. Reddy was close to late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and developed differences with then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. His political dream ended with his arrest by the CBI on charges of illegal mining.

After his release, Reddy’s attempt to gain prominence in BJP failed as the party maintained distance in the backdrop of serious charges against him. Though his close aide Sriramulu and his brothers returned to party fold and held positions, the party did not entertain Reddy.

However, State President B.Y. Vijayendra has stated that so far he had not held any discussion with Reddy. Sources say that in the changed circumstances, the BJP leadership is contemplating to get him back into the party fold.