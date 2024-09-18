Kannada Language Promotion Initiatives Discussed At Bengaluru Airport

In a bid to promote the Kannada language and Karnataka's cultural heritage, representatives from the Kannada Sahitya Parishad (KSP) and Kannada Development Authority (KDA) convened with Hari Marar, Managing Director of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), on Monday.

The meeting, which coincides with BIAL's collaboration for the upcoming 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Saahitya Sammelana in Mandya, focused on potential initiatives to showcase Kannada language and culture at the airport.

Key proposals discussed included:

1. Prioritizing Kannada for initial flight announcements, pending approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

2. Incorporating Kannada in in-flight announcements, subject to airline operators' discretion.

3. Establishing Kannada book stalls within the airport premises.

4. Increasing the presence of caricatures and statues representing Karnataka's cultural heritage.

While some suggestions face logistical challenges, BIAL has agreed to enhance the display of statues reflecting the state's culture. Additionally, the airport will set up reception desks and photo booths to welcome event delegates, utilize digital media to share event information, and organize on-ground activities to engage passengers and promote the Kannada language.

This collaborative effort aims to create a more culturally immersive experience for travelers passing through Bengaluru's international airport, showcasing the rich linguistic and artistic traditions of Karnataka.