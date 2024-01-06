Karnataka govt must protect farmers’ interest who voted them to power: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the government must protect the interests of farmers who have voted for the Congress and brought them to power in the state.

“Rs 105 crore drought relief released by the state government is not sufficient. No one knows how many farmers will get benefitted because of these funds. Severity of the natural calamity was huge and the amount released by the state government is much less,” Bommai said.

He said that his political entity exists only because he has been protecting the interest of farmers and always ensured their rights. “I have always raised their voice,” he said.

Bommai’s remarks came in wake of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that the BJP leaders were making charges against state government for their political survival.

Bommai said that it is common practice to demand relief amounts as per the NDRF guidelines from the Centre but it is the duty of the state government to rescue the farming community which are in distress by releasing the full amount to farmers.

“I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to immediately release the amount of relief. Why isn’t the government releasing the amount as it claims that Karnataka has a stable financial position? The state government has demanded Rs 18,000 crore from the Centre but themselves have released just Rs 105 crore which was not even one per cent,” Bommai said.

He said that the government must exhibit its commitment through actions and not words.

“The previous BJP government had released Rs 2,031 crore as per the NDRF norms only within two months. So, the BJP has every right to question the incumbent government,” he said.