Karnataka records surge in power generation

Bengaluru: Karnataka has witnessed a significant 16.89% rise in power generation compared to the same period last year, reflecting the state’s steady march towards energy self-sufficiency. With an average daily increase of 1,600 megawatt (MW) in power generation, the state is now producing surplus electricity and selling it to other states.

In 2024, Karnataka had faced a severe power crisis. However, thanks to a strategic focus on both conventional and renewable energy sources, the state has now overcome the shortage. Factors such as expansion of agricultural lands, growing urbanisation, increased use of air conditioning and household appliances, and industrialisation have driven electricity demand, which the state is meeting through alternative energy sources.

Last July, Karnataka generated an average of 226.25 million units (MU) per day (equivalent to 9,427 MW). This year, that number has increased to 264.25 MU per day (11,020 MW) — a growth of 38 MU or 1,593 MW.

Good monsoon rainfall has led to higher inflow into reservoirs, ensuring uninterrupted power generation from hydropower plants. In July last year, hydroelectric stations produced an average of 58.17 MU per day. This year, the number has increased to 68 MU per day.

Karnataka’s performance in wind energy is not just commendable at the national level but also on a global scale.

The state’s installed wind energy capacity now exceeds that of countries like South Africa, Portugal, and New Zealand, and is close to the capacities of Sweden and Australia.

Karnataka currently holds the top spot in wind power generation in India, producing 1,331.48 MW. Tamil Nadu is in second place with 1,136.37 MW, followed by Gujarat with 954.74 MW.

Last year, Gujarat led the chart, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This year, Karnataka has surpassed both states to claim the first position.

Despite exceeding expectations in wind power generation, Karnataka lacks adequate storage facilities. The state’s current daily electricity demand stands at 264 MU, which is being met through a mix of sources — including allocations from Central Generating Stations (CGS) and renewable sources like solar and wind. To optimise supply, production at the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) has been temporarily halted.

Thermal plants like Ballari Thermal Power Station (BTPS) and Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) are currently generating 26.89 MU and 13.10 MU respectively, based on daily demand.

Additionally, schemes like PM-KUSUM A, B, and C have provided great relief to farmers by helping solve electricity problems while offering financial savings and new income streams.

With production exceeding demand, Karnataka is setting an example for other Indian states in the energy sector.

Compared to last year, power generation has grown by nearly 1,600 MW, and the state has set an ambitious goal of reaching 60,000 MW of power generation capacity by the year 2030, according to Energy Minister K.J. George.