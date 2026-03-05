KAS exam row: KPSC gives itself clean chit, government reviewing report

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has submitted a detailed clarification report to the state government over allegations of irregularities in the recently conducted KAS examination, asserting that no malpractice took place during the recruitment process.

The report was submitted within the 24-hour deadline set by the state government after allegations surfaced that several candidates from the same examination hall had cleared the test, raising suspicions of possible irregularities.

Following the controversy, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh had sought an urgent explanation from the commission. Responding to the directive, KPSC Secretary Jyothi submitted a comprehensive report defending the integrity of the examination process and rejecting the allegations.

According to the report, claims that 15 candidates from a single examination hall had passed the test were inaccurate. The commission clarified that only 11 candidates from one room had qualified, and this was merely a coincidence rather than evidence of malpractice.

The commission also stated that CCTV footage from the examination centers had been reviewed internally. Officials said the footage showed no signs of cheating, collusion, or other irregular activities during the examination.

"Detailed verification of CCTV footage has confirmed that the examination was conducted in a secure and transparent manner," the report stated, adding that strict supervision and monitoring systems were in place at all centers.

Another point highlighted by the commission was that despite widespread discussions on social media and in the public domain about alleged irregularities, no formal complaint has been filed with the commission by any candidate or individual so far.

The report indicated that in the absence of official complaints, there may not be sufficient grounds to initiate a formal investigation. However, the final decision rests with the state government.

The issue has gained significant attention because the KAS examination is one of the most competitive recruitment processes in Karnataka, with thousands of aspirants appearing every year for administrative service posts.

Government sources said the clarification report submitted by KPSC is currently under review. Even though the commission has denied any wrongdoing, the government may still consider forming an independent inquiry committee due to public concern and pressure from aspirants.

The controversy has created anxiety among thousands of candidates whose future depends on the outcome of the recruitment process. The government is expected to take a final decision within the next few days after examining the technical details mentioned in the report.