KMAT 2023 for 182+ Karnataka B-schools on Nov 5

Bengaluru: Karnataka Private Post-Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has announced the registration process for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2023. The test will be held on November 5 and registration process is open up to October 25.

KMAT 2023 scores will be accepted by more than 182+ AICTE-approved and UGC-affiliated institutes offering MBA, PGDM and MCA programs in 2023 in Bangalore and Rest of Karnataka.

KMAT is valid for students from across the country seeking admission into various management colleges in the state under the management quota of seats. KPPGCA has taken many new steps over the years to popularize KMAT and more importantly make Karnataka a preferred destination for management education. Numerous digital campaigns and promotions have been carried out to promote the test and the members’ institutions of the association spread across the state. The biggest uniqueness of KMAT 2023 was the emphasis on taking the entire application and payment process online. The entire registration process has gone digital and the response they have got so far has been very encouraging.

In general, the demand for MBA, PGDM and MCA courses seems to be on the rise as compared to the previous years. The State PGCET test was held on 23rd and 24th of September 2023 and the response received within the state has been phenomenal.

Several students within the state missed out registering for PGCET 2023 and for those students who missed out on the PGCET, KMAT 2023 offers the last opportunity for admission to MBA, PGDM and MCA courses for academic session 2023-24. KMAT 2023 will be a Remote Proctored Internet-Based Test consisting of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided in 3 sections. Candidates can register on official KMAT website www.kmatindia.com. KMAT Helpline Numbers are: +91 9513270139 / +91 9513271046