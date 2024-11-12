Krishi Mela in GKVK 14-17 Nov

Bengaluru: The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, will host its annual four-day agricultural fair from November 14 to 17, with the theme "Climate Smart Agriculture." Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the event at the Gandhi Krishi Vigyana Kendra (GKVK) campus, according to Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.V. Suresh.

The fair will feature the release of newly developed crop varieties, including pearl millet, cowpea, sunflower, and Bajra Napier grass. Highlights include a range of advanced farming technologies such as multi-functional drones for soil and crop health monitoring, robots for precise fertilizer and pesticide application, fruit grading machines, and deep-tillage rotavators for soil preparation.

The event will provide demonstrations on integrated farming systems, showcase newly released crop varieties, and offer insights into organic farming, the benefits of millets, rainwater and rooftop water harvesting, improved farm machinery, animal husbandry, dairy, sheep, poultry, fish farming, and agricultural automation.

The fair will host over 700 stalls, offering agricultural products, equipment, expert consultations on farming issues, irrigation management, crop preservation, and value addition, along with seed testing and storage services.

Free transport will be available from the GKVK main gate to the fairgrounds. A designated parking area is also set up for visitors arriving by private vehicles.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy, and other dignitaries are expected to attend. During the event, six farmers will receive the State Best Farmer Award, with additional awards at district and taluk levels presented by the Chief Minister. Last year, the fair attracted 1.6 million visitors, and an even larger turnout is anticipated this year, Dr. Suresh noted.