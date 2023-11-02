KSRTC and Jayadeva hospital sign MoU for 5 years to benefit employees for medical check-up

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) signed an MoU with Jayadeva Heart Institute of Cardiology and Research for a period of five years to conduct ten types of cardiac medical check-up for all employees of KSRTC.



The corporation considers “Healthy employees are assets of the organization”. A total of 34000 personnel are working in the corporation, out of which 24686 are drivers and operators. Due to the working nature, lifestyle and other reasons of corporate employees, heart attack/cardiac diseases among employees are very common these days. Especially , Heart related diseases are more common among drivers, operators and other personnel above 40 years of age.

In this regard, realizing the need to subject all the employees of the corporation to certain tests/checkups related to heart, to create awareness among the employees and to enable them to take precautions, it was decided to conduct ten other medical checkups related to the heart in collaboration with Jayadeva Heart Science and Research Institute. An MOU was made for 5 years between KSRTC and Jayadeva on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. CN Manjunath said that human health is very important and cannot be bought at a price. In recent times, the rate of heart attack has increased and it is high among young people. There is a situation where elderly parents bring their children to the hospital. Man's body is his main life partner and it is his main responsibility to protect it from any diseases. BMTC also has this scheme, where staff above 45 years are covered, but in KSRTC it is good that this scheme is implemented for staff above 40 years as now heart related problems are more reported in around 40 years.

The corporation has entered into an agreement with Jayadeva organization and henceforth it is our organization's responsibility to identify the heart-related diseases of the staff and provide necessary treatment. He also informed that separate arrangements will be made for inspection of the staff of the departments at the Mysore center of our organization.

On the same occasion, a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore was distributed under the accident insurance compensation scheme to the dependents of two employees who died in an accident while in service in the corporation.

Dr. CN Manjunath expressed his happiness about this special insurance scheme and said that no such type of On road/Off road accident scheme paying Rs 1 crore insurance amount has been implemented in any organization in the country. I have come to know on many programs implemented by KSRTC for its staff in daily papers. It is commendable that the corporation is doing very good work under the leadership of Transport and Muzarai Minister Ramalinga Reddy, including the Family Welfare Relief Scheme, which was increased to Rs 10 lakhs just two or three days ago.

The Minister of Transport and Muzarai, Ramalinga Reddy said that today the Corporation has entered into an agreement with Jayadeva Heart Institute, and by conducting regular heart related checkups/examinations, it will be possible to avoid possible heart attacks and take precautionary measures and save lives. Stating that employees play an important role in the growth of the corporation so it is our responsibility to take care of their health, he thanked Dr. Manjunath for implementing this scheme for the employees of the transport company at low fares.

The KSRTC, Managing Director, V Anbukumar said that the Corporation has already implemented many welfare programs for the benefit of the employees and their families, and as part of the continuation, this project will benefit more than 21,000 employees above 40 years of age. Rs 2.55 crore per annum will be paid to Jayadeva Hospital for the regular health check up for every employee which costs Rs 1,200. He said that this scheme will benefit approximately 62% workers.

On Thursday, a cheque of Rs 1 crore was handed over to Manjunath T, Assistant Traffic Inspector, Dharmasthala Unit, Puttur Division, who died on 17 March 2023 while riding a two-wheeler after falling from the vehicle. And Srinath T B Driver - Manager, Bangalore Central Division, who rendered 24 years of service in the Corporation, died in an accident on 4th April 2023 while traveling in a two-wheeler vehicle, and a cheque was distributed to his family, who is survived by his wife and son. Also present were Dr Nandini Devi K, Director, officers and staff of the Corporation.