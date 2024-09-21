KSRTC bags two awards

Live
Bengaluru: KSRTC has bagged Asia Pacific HRM Congress Award for its implementation of Unique HR Strategy and Golden Star Awards for its prestigious Branding initiative.
In an award felicitation function held at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, Prof( Dr) RamaPrasad Banerjee, EIILM Kolkata, Sanjay Ramdas Kamath, Senior Vice President and Business Head, SASIA presented the award to KSRTC. Somashekar, Executive Engineer, Narasimha Varma V, Law Officer, Satish Kumar N, Divisional Traffic Officer and Chandregowda AG, Security and Vigilance Officer, KSRTC received the awards on behalf of the Corporation.
