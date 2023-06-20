KSRTC staff honoured for bravery and achievement

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Tuesday honours bravery of its staff and achievements of Employees son working in the Indian Navy.



The KSRTC Managing Director honored Manjunath, Driver, and Somappa T N, Driver cum Conductor of the 4th Depot, Bangalore Central Division of the Corporation , for their exceptional bravery and quick thinking. These two individuals caught a thief who had stolen Rs 5 lakhs from a couple of co-passengers on their bus. Their courageous act of chasing down the thief resulted in the recovery of the stolen money.



Beside, KSRTC Managing Director also honored Sanjay Venkatesh, the son of Venkatesh, a Statistical Assistant of KSRTC . Sanjay Venkatesh has been serving in the Indian Navy as a Lieutenant Commander for over a decade, displaying exceptional commitment and dedication to his duty. During his visit to our Central office, he was presented with a memento in recognition of his service to the nation.



Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, V Anbukumar said, KSRTC appreciates the time consciousness, courage, and dedication of its staff to the wellbeing of its passengers. He also said their actions as a testament to the values and professionalism that corporation upholds. Further he said it’s an admiration for the children of KSRTC staff serving the nation and holding high posotions.

Also, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director, (Personnel and Vigilance, Heads of Departments of the Corporation, Divisional Controller, Bangalore Central Division and others were present.