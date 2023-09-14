KSRTC wins Asia Pacific HRM Congress award

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won the 22nd edition of Asia pacific HRM Congress award for its innovative HR Practices and was awarded Top organisation with HR Practices.



On Thursday, in an award felicitation function organised by Asia pacific HRM Congress at Hotel Taj, Bangalore. Dr. Partha Sarathi Mishra, IAS., Director-cum-Additional Secretary to Public Enterprises Department, Government of Odisha presented the top organisation with innovative HR Practices award to G N Lingaraju, Chief Security and Vigilance Officer, Shivananda Kavalikai, Controller of Stores and Purchase, S Rajesh, Chief Traffic Manager (Commercial) on behalf of KSRTC.