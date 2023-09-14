Live
- Asia Cup: Rain halts play after Sri Lanka bundle out half of Pakistan team
- Delhi govt will prepare action plan to deal with winter pollution problems, says Gopal Rai
- Meghalaya govt to promote wine industry to boost tourism, entrepreneurship: CM Sangma
- Two arrested from UP for murder of minor girl, dumping her body in Delhi
- 'CRPF personnel guarding TN BJP chief's slippers', Congress demands inquiry
- Hackers rob $53mn worth of crypto from CoinEx
- SC Collegium recommends appointment of 11 permanent judges in Punjab & Haryana HC
- 'Can PM Modi propel India into top tier of semiconductor manufacturing', writes NYT
- Karnataka govt warns of strict action against tax evasion
- IIT-Guwahati develops tech to turn tea factory waste into pharma, food products
Just In
KSRTC wins Asia Pacific HRM Congress award
Highlights
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won the 22nd edition of Asia pacific HRM Congress award for its innovative HR Practices and was awarded Top organisation with HR Practices.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has won the 22nd edition of Asia pacific HRM Congress award for its innovative HR Practices and was awarded Top organisation with HR Practices.
On Thursday, in an award felicitation function organised by Asia pacific HRM Congress at Hotel Taj, Bangalore. Dr. Partha Sarathi Mishra, IAS., Director-cum-Additional Secretary to Public Enterprises Department, Government of Odisha presented the top organisation with innovative HR Practices award to G N Lingaraju, Chief Security and Vigilance Officer, Shivananda Kavalikai, Controller of Stores and Purchase, S Rajesh, Chief Traffic Manager (Commercial) on behalf of KSRTC.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS