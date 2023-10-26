  • Menu
Kumaraswamy, need not shoot in the air, make time for discussion, says DCM DK Shivakumar

Kumaraswamy, need not shoot in the air, make time for discussion, says DCM DK Shivakumar
"Let's have an open discussion about what I have done, what Kumaraswamy has done. He should not shoot in the air," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru: "Let's have an open discussion about what I have done, what Kumaraswamy has done. He should not shoot in the air," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

Near his Sadashivanagarresidence, he replied to questions from the media about Kumaraswamy's statement. "Let's open up and talk about who did what. I am ready to have an open discussion. After three days, schedule a time whenever you want," he said.

When asked about BJP's criticism of the need for renovation of the Vidhana Souda office, he said, "BJP has no common sense. That is my office. I have to meet many people, and dignitaries there. When the Dutch Prime Minister came to Vidhana Souda, I had to go to MB Patil's room and meet him. "There should be a tidy room, proper space to honor them when they come. We should follow our soil culture. We should portray Bangalore and India well. We are doing it for that. BJP has no common sense about this," he retorted.

