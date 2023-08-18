Local innovations need to be powered by collaborations to make a global impact: MB Patil

Bengaluru: The Minister for large and medium industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil said on Thursday that collaboration, inclusivity, and collective vision are needed along with innovation to truly impact the global agenda through local innovations.

Speaking as a chief guest after presenting "CULT INNOVATOR-23" awards to the winners at the "India Innoverge-2023"- 19th edition of India Innovation Summit organised by the CII, Minister MB Patil said that we must foster an environment in such a way that our startups, SMEs, and large enterprises collaborate seamlessly to create a robust ecosystem that nurtures and supports innovation at every level.

As we move towards becoming a global innovation powerhouse, the government, industry, and academia must work hand in hand. Our government will provide the necessary policies and frameworks, the industry will bring the resources and expertise, and academia will cultivate the minds that drive innovation forward, he added.

Elaborating on "Impacting the global agenda through us local innovations", he said in such a scenario the issues related to sustainable development, healthcare, climate change, and education should be treated as critical.

The advancements in healthcare technology have the potential to revolutionise medical access and treatment. From telemedicine platforms connecting rural patients with specialist doctors to affordable diagnostic tools powered by artificial intelligence, our local solutions are bridging the healthcare gap not just within our borders, but across continents, Minister remarked.

Our local innovations can have far-reaching implications, helping us not only meet our national goals but also contribute to addressing global challenges, he opined.

Manoj Sanker, Co-Founder, NemoCare, bagged the prestigious Cult Innovator - 2023 award. Arun Agarwal, CoFounder of Janitri, and Abilash Haridass, CoFounder of WEGOT Utility Solutions were awarded for attaining 1st Runner Up

Runner Up and the 2nd Runner Up positions respectively.

CII Karnataka Council Chairman Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Industry expert Kris Gopalakrishna, and S Selva Kumar, ACS, Department of Industries were among those who were present.