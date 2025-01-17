Mangaluru Gets RGUHS Regional Centre, Siddaramaiah Launches Foundation

Mangaluru:Mangaluru took a significant step towards strengthening healthcare education on Friday, as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Regional Centre at Maryhill. Positioned near the excise building, the new centre is expected to transform accessibility and infrastructure for health sciences students in the region.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reflected on the milestone. “This project, announced in the 2024-2025 budget, has now become a reality. The establishment of this regional centre will save students and their families from the hassle of traveling to Bengaluru for university-related matters,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of equitable healthcare access, he added, “It is crucial to bring government hospitals to the standards of private ones. Despite being a hub for education and medicine, Dakshina Kannada lacks a government medical college, and this gap must be filled to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.”

The Rs. 50 crore project will house cutting-edge facilities aimed at providing world-class healthcare education. Siddaramaiah underscored the importance of maintaining quality during the construction phase and reiterated the government's focus on healthcare reforms.

Approximately 1,500 students and healthcare professionals gathered for the ceremony. This development marks a pivotal moment for Mangaluru, promising to boost healthcare education and set benchmarks for quality and innovation in the sector