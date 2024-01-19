Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) secured the title of the best airport in the under 5 million passenger category at Wings India 2024, Asia's largest Civil Aviation Exhibition. Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel gave the prestigious award on January 18 at a gala function in Hyderabad.

The accolade follows MIA's performance in the calendar year 2023, during which it handled 19,27,466 passengers, reflecting a remarkable 14.17% growth compared to the previous year when it served 16,88,287 passengers. Notably, December 2023 witnessed MIA's highest-ever passenger traffic since its commercial operation began on October 31, 2020, with a record 2,03,654 passengers.

As a preferred public asset for the people of Karnataka's coastal districts and the neighbouring Kasaragod district in Kerala, MIA has consistently prioritised passenger satisfaction and convenience. The airport boasts an impressive ASQ customer satisfaction rating of 4.94 out of 5 and a minimal passenger complaint rate of 0.055 per 1000 passengers.

MIA's strategic focus on operational efficiency and supporting infrastructure, coupled with an emphasis on enhancing passenger experience and services, has contributed to its success. Introducing the MIA Super App (Adani One), a customer relations management tool for swift resolution of online passenger grievances, and engaging passenger activities underscore the airport's commitment to excellence.

The airport's dedication to environmental-friendly measures and the continuous expansion of its F&B and retail outlets further highlight its progressive initiatives. With numerous accolades to its name, MIA intends to surpass its achievements in 2024. A spokesperson for the airport affirmed, "MIA shall continue and improve these endeavours in 2024."