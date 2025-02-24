Meta Opens 41 Engineering Roles in Bengaluru Amid Restructuring

Despite recent global workforce reductions affecting 5% of its employees, Meta is actively expanding its engineering presence in India, particularly in Bengaluru. The company has announced 41 new engineering positions in the city, focusing on software development, machine learning, and chip design for its data centers.

Over the past month, Meta has listed multiple job openings on LinkedIn, signaling a strategic move to establish an engineering hub in India. Among these listings is a call for an "experienced Engineering Director" to lead the India-based team, a role pivotal in defining Meta's technical direction within the country.

While Meta's existing offices in Hyderabad, Gurgaon, New Delhi, and Mumbai primarily handle non-engineering functions, the Bengaluru center is set to become a crucial technology hub for the company's Enterprise Engineering team. This team is responsible for developing internal tools, distinguishing its work from public-facing platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

A Meta spokesperson confirmed the recruitment drive in Bengaluru, stating, "We regularly update our location strategies to support our long-term investments."

Currently, Meta has over 1,700 job openings worldwide. The decision to bolster engineering roles in India marks a departure from the company's traditional focus on North America and Europe for such positions.