Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar accompanied the CM to the Telangana election campaign
Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar accompanied Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on a special flight on Sunday to campaign for the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Lakshmi Hebbalkar traveled to Telangana from HAL Airport in Bengaluru to attend a public meeting organized by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee at Makthal.
Speaking before leaving for Telangana, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar expressed confidence that the Congress will come to power with a majority in the Telangana assembly elections.
Apart from the public meeting, the Chief Minister and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar will hold a discussion in the background of the election campaign along with local leaders and activists.