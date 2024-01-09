Minister NS Boseraju Issues Stern Warning Against Direct Use of Treated Water

Bengaluru: In a decisive move, Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju* has declared stringent measures against individuals directly utilizing second-stage treated water from the HN Valley and KC Valley irrigation projects, emphasizing the prohibition of such practices.

The Lift Irrigation Scheme, a vital component of these valleys, channels treated water to plains districts like Bangalore Rural, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur, ultimately replenishing lakes to elevate groundwater levels. The ongoing project has successfully increased groundwater levels, enabling agricultural use through bore wells. However, Minister Boseraju expressed concern over instances where treated water is being directly employed for agriculture, contravening project guidelines.

While acknowledging the high quality of treated water, the Minister cautioned against its direct use, emphasizing the need to preserve the project's primary objectives. Authorities have been directed to take robust action against those violating the prohibition.

Minister's Warning to Officials

Minister Boseraju underscored the responsibility of officials to conduct regular inspections, preventing the direct use of treated water. Individuals found in violation will face consequences, and the Minister emphasized that officials failing to take necessary actions will also be held accountable.

This stern directive aims to safeguard the integrity of the irrigation projects, ensuring their effectiveness in raising groundwater levels and promoting sustainable water use in the designated districts.