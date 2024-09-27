MLA Munirathna raped me in Vidhana Soudha, his car: Victim

Bengaluru: The victim in the rape case involving BJP legislator N. Munirathna Naidu has mentioned in her complaint to the police that the MLA from Karnataka’s R.R. Nagar constituency had allegedly raped her in VidhanaSoudha as well as in his car -- the government vehicle provided to him, police sources stated on Thursday.

Munirathna, who was in judicial custody following his arrest in connection with a rape and honey-trap case, has now been taken into the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The investigation is being carried out by Superintendent of Police SoumyaLatha under the supervision of senior IPS officer B.K. Singh.Munirathna was transferred from Bengaluru Central Jail to the CID office on the night of September 24. He has been questioned a few times since September 25.

The BJP legislator, however, has denied all the allegations, claiming they are false.

The police will soon take Munirathna to Bowring Hospital for a potency test.The SIT is also focusing on Munirathna’s missing mobile phone, which the MLA claims was lost near Kolar.

The team has obtained the IMEI number of the phone and is trying to trace it, as the victim alleged that Munirathna made video calls from that phone.As the allegations that the RR Nagar MLA committed rape inside his office at VikasaSoudha surfaced, the Congress leaders performed a purification ritual at the gates of VikasaSoudha in the premises of the VidhanaSoudha on Thursday.

The programme was led by Congress leader Manohar.The police, however, detained the Congress leaders after a while.

Manohar, expressing his outrage, said: “The victim has been brought to VikasaSoudha for conducting inspection of the crime spot, and now we are being arrested for performing a purification ritual. However, the BJP is being allowed to protest, but we are being denied permission to cleanse VikasaSoudha.”

Earlier, the Karnataka government ordered a probe by SIT against BJP legislator N. Munirathna who is facing charges of rape.Senior IPS officer B.K. Singh will be heading the unit.

Karnataka Congress leader D.K. Suresh had alleged that Munirathna was trying to infect his adversaries with HIV and that the government should investigate the matter.

Suresh said: “A network of people led by Munirathna was conspiring to infect enemies with HIV. The government must investigate all those who are part of the network.”

Munirathna was initially arrested under the charges of atrocity and giving a life threat to a contractor.

Later, the Kaggalipura Police in Ramanagara district filed an FIR against Munirathna on Thursday following a rape complaint by a woman social activist.

The victim claimed in her complaint that Munirathna had taken her to a godown owned by him in Mutyalanagara and raped her.

The complainant had also stated that he recorded the act and threatened her that “if the matter came out, she would be dealt with severely”. The victim also claimed that she was forced to honeytrap people in different private resorts.

“The BJP MLA forced me to carry out honey traps. He had threatened me with life to get this job done,” the victim stated in her complaint.