Mukhyamantri Chandru demands dismissal of minister D Sudhakar

Bengaluru: The hooliganism of Minister D. Sudhakar is unforgivable. He should be dismissed from the cabinet immediately, Aam Aadmi Party state president Dr. Mukhyamantri Chandru has demanded.

Minister of Planning and Statistics D. Sudhakar responded to the media on Wednesday regarding the threat to those who filed complaints of land grabbing, assault and caste abuse against him.

A minister is speaking the language of the underworld don. He says Yalahanka is not new to me. We used to run around in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh keeping swords and ax. A criminal case should be registered against Sudhakar and he should be arrested immediately related to carrying weapons, M.Chandru said.

CM Siddaramaiah has been saying that his government is a pro-Dalit government. Now members of his cabinet have committed caste abuse and atrocities. He should dismiss D. Sudhakar to save his walk as talk fam, said M.Chandru.

Accused D Sudhakar is saying that the viral video is a case of 10 years ago. DCM DK Shivkumar is saying this case happened in election time. These statements are confusing. It is questionable that DK Sivakumar stood up for the accused even before getting the details of the investigation, He said.