My job is in danger, says BPO employee Vikas Kumar after release on bail

Bengaluru: BPO employee Vikas Kumar, who was attacked by Wing Command Shiladitya Bose, is currently in danger of losing his job. Arrested and released on bail, Vikas has made a video saying “my job is in danger”.

Kannadigas have lashed out at Wing Command Shiladitya Bose, who made a false video about an accident case as a language issue. They have condemned his action and demanded his arrest. Following this, the wing commander’s arrest has affected Vikas’ work.

The 10th ACMM court on Tuesday granted bail to Vikas Kumar, who was arrested in a case of assault on Shiladitya. Vikas Kumar, who released the video after getting bail, said, “There was no fight over the language issue,’’ he said, adding that the HR of the company he works for called and spoke, and most of his work is in danger.”

He also thanked the Kannadigas and CM Siddaramaiah for supporting him and help-ing him get released when he was arrested in a false case. I am also grateful to the ‘Namma Nadu Namma Aalvike’ team who stayed at the station the whole night and stood in support,’’ he said.

The police have registered a case of assault against the Wing Commander. Kannada organisations have come forward to file a complaint regarding disturbing the harmo-ny. An FIR has been registered against Air Force Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who fatally attacked a Kannadiga biker and indulged in hooliganism, at the Baiyap-panahalli police station on various charges, including attempt to murder.

Based on the complaint of the assaulted Vikas Kumar, the police are continuing their investigation against the car driver (Shiladitya Bose). It is learnt that Shiladitya Bose left for Kolkata on Monday itself. The police said that further legal action will be taken along with IAF officials in the case.

Despite the evidence of CCTV footage related to the attack, Kannada organizations have objected to the police’s move to omit Shiladitya’s name in the FIR and only mention the car number and driver.

‘’On Monday morning at around 6.20 am on the Nagawara Palya main road, I was go-ing to give my friend’s bike. At that time, the driver of a maroon-coloured Maruti Ertiga car (HR 51 BA8568) touched my bike. Later, He asked me why I touched his car. Dur-ing the verbal altercation over this issue, “The car driver threatened me by saying I was in the Air Force, then suddenly attacked me, threw me down, strangled me, and attempted to kill me. He made my bike fall and threw away the keys. He bit my hand and injured me,” Vikas Kumar mentioned in the complaint.