Mysuru -Kodagu MP Pratap Singh Alters Name for Numerological Reasons

Mysuru: Mysuru -Kodagu Lok Sabha member, Pratap Singh, has officially changed a slight variation in his English name, according to an affidavit he submitted. The alteration sees his name transition from "Prathap Simha" to "Pratap Simmha," a shift attributed to numerological considerations.



Numerology, namabala, and astrology have often played a role in the decisions of some politicians who believe in the influence of such factors on their fortune. Former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa, for instance, made a minor adjustment in his name, changing it from "Yeddyurappa" to "Yediyurappa." This practice extends beyond Karnataka, with MLC H Vishwanath adding "Adaguru" to his name, and even former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa opting for a name change based on numerology and perceived political implications.

In this vein, MP Pratap Singh joins the ranks of those who have made adjustments to their names in pursuit of positive numerological influences on their political futures.