Mysuru: Nobody has right to stop us from celebrating Mahisha Dasara

Mysuru: Urilinga Peddhi Mutt pontiff Jnanaprakash swamiji said that the State government should give permission to celebrate Mahisha Dasara.

Speaking after inaugurating Mahisha Dasara celebrations, he said,

"Mahisha Dasara has nothing to do with Mysuru Dasara. Dr B R Ambedkar has mentioned in his book that Mahisha was a man with humanity. If the government doesn't want to allow us to celebrate Mahisha Dasara, what kind of democracy is this?"

"I don't know if the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Mysuru Commissioner of Police are working for a particular party. There is no law banning celebration of Mahisha Dasara. We want the government to allow us to follow our faith."

Mahisha Dasara committee president Purushotham said, "We have been celebrating it for the last eight years. After the BJP government came to power, they have taken a decision against the celebrations. They can't question our rights. We follow what we think is right which is guaranteed by Article 25 of the Constitution.

No government has the moral right to stop us. He said, "It is idiotic to say we are doing this to protest against Mysuru Dasara. To project Mahisha as a demon is wrong. He was the king of Mysuru who protected people. We will take legal recourse to make the State government celebrate Mahisha Dasara."